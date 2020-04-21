NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- There's been an ongoing push to increase bed capacity to care for those who've tested positive for COVID-19.
Members of the Connecticut National Guard have been setting-up beds at Central Connecticut State University.
On Tuesday, boxes, bed frames, mattresses, and other items were unloaded from trucks at the university and brought into Kaiser Hall at CCSU.
It's part of the state's ongoing effort to increase bad capacity for those recovering from COVID-19.
Using a space like that is supposed to help free-up beds at hospitals for patients with advanced cases.
"If we need this additional space to allow health care providers to take care of patients who are recovering from COVID, but need some extra treatment before they can return home to their families, we have the capability here to do that,” said CT Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker.
All of the materials will be inventoried once they are brought into one of two spaces at Kaiser Hall, and then set up.
The space at CCSU will be run by Hartford Healthcare, and the Connecticut National Guard will provide non-medical support.
"We've had hundreds of guardsmen all over the state answer the call,” Tucker said, “and making sure that our frontline healthcare workers have all the supplies they need to combat this virus."
In total, the recovery center will have about 200 beds.
They also recently set-up a similar space at the Connecticut Convention Center, where more than 600 beds are available.
From start to finish, the set-up usually takes about a day.
