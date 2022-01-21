WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Families are waiting for troops to return after a year after being deployed at the Horn of Africa.
A total of more than 100 soldiers from the 102nd infantry are expected to arrive around 7 p.m. on January 21.
They are returning from their mission in Djibouti and Kenya where they protected critical infrastructure and trained with partner forces.
The Lt. Governor is expected to greet the soldiers and their families.
CT National Guard Major David Pytlik said, “this is one of the busiest deployment years for the National Guard in about 10 years. 102 was in the Horn of Africa and they acted as quick reaction force and protecting important infrastructure like ports and airfields.”
Pytlik shares that the soldiers have been pre- tested for COVID and all will be wearing masks inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.