WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - More than seventy soldiers with the Connecticut National Guard will be one step closer to Poland.

Men and women from the 142nd Area Support Medical Company will say goodbye to their loved ones Sunday and head off to training out of state.

Last month, Eyewitness News reported on their official send off ceremony in Hartford and the day is finally here.

These men and women will board buses and head to Texas for training and we are told that by the end of this year, they should be in Poland to assist with 'Operation Atlantic Resolve'.

Overseas, they will provide medical support, like dental work.

During the send off ceremony in September, they celebrated with their loved ones.

For many, it will be the first time they will be away from home and when it comes to the mission, it started in 2014 where more than seven thousand soldiers are constantly rotating.

These units usually rotate through countries like Belgium, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic and reassure European security, especially to the North Atlantic Treaty allies.

It is a very historical moment for them. The last time the 142nd company was deployed was about ten years ago for Afghanistan.