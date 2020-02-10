FAWNSKIN, CA (WFSB) - A graduate of Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge and her boyfriend were found dead on a trail in San Bernardino County, CA.
Gabriella Williams, 27, of Santa Ana, CA, and 29-year-old Paul Arthur Stockwell of Big Bear, CA were found along the Cougar Crest Trailhead and North Shore Drive area of Fawnskin, CA on Feb. 3.
Regional School District 5 superintendent Jenn Byars confirmed that Williams was a 2011 graduate of Amity.
According to deputies, Williams had been reported missing. Her vehicle was found in a parking area near the trail around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 3.
They said Williams and Stockwell were last seen on Jan. 29.
Williams did not report to work on Jan. 31 and a coworker reported her missing.
Stockwell was also reported missing by his father.
Neither of the missing person reports indicated foul play, deputies said.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, deputies said they found the couple's bodies about a half mile into the forest.
Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives were sent to investigate.
They said an autopsy should determine the cause of death for each victim.
