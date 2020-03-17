MANHATTAN, CT (WFSB) -- A West Hartford native is currently under quarantine in Manhattan.
Dan Gerstein is recovering from what he and his doctor say is a highly likely case of coronavirus.
“I spent Thursday at home, Friday night I came down with symptoms, I had a fever, chills, a heavy dry cough, basically all the key symptoms except shortness of breath,” Gerstein said.
Gerstein is a writer and former political consultant now running Gotham Ghostwriters.
He's been self-quarantined after feeling sick last week.
“Friday night I came down with symptoms. I had a fever chills and dry heavy cough,” he said.
He went on to say that he emailed his primary care provider over the weekend to see what to do.
“They told me I didn't qualify for testing because I didn't travel to affected countries or in direct contact with someone who tested positive,” Gerstein said.
After that email, Gerstein learned he was in contact with someone. His office is in shared workspace called WeWork, and someone on his floor tested positive for coronavirus, and that's how he believes he got sick.
Still he couldn't get a coronavirus test.
“I was then told the standard has shifted and they were now only tested people with acute symptoms, meaning they need hospitalizing, and the reason was really troubling, strictly there is a shortage in New York,” Gerstein said.
He said he and his doctor believe this was a mild case.
On Tuesday, he said he feels better now, with no more fever, but will self-quarantine with his wife for two weeks.
