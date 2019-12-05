STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- A University of Connecticut senior has earned one of the most prestigious academic honors --- the Rhodes Scholarship.
Wanjiku Gatheru, a Connecticut native, is also the first UConn student to win the scholarship.
She said it’s something she never saw coming.
"Absolutely incredible and surreal,” she said. "I didn't enter into it thinking that I’d be a finalist, let alone a scholar-elect."
In fact, she almost didn't even apply.
"It was actually a mentor of mine that sat me down, and they were like ‘Wawa, why not’?” Gatheru said.
A lengthy application, including a very personal, 1,000 word essay, and eight letters of recommendations later, "They brought us all into a room, did it in alphabetical order, by last name, my name was the first one called, I thought I heard wrong. And then I immediately started sobbing."
Gatheru was one of the 32 American students selected out of nearly 1,000 applicants.
The Pomfret native plans on using this opportunity to better her community in Connecticut, but also the globe.
"I'm very, very passionate about environmental justice, and making sure that front lying communities are at the forefront of environmental decision making,” Gatheru said.
UConn President Thomas Katsouleas reacted to this honor, saying in part “Wawa is a rare talent who has built a legacy that will endure long after she has graduated. She has demonstrated not only a superior intellect, but a depth of character and an unbridled energy that compel her to take action."
Before she embarks on this next journey to the U.K., where she plans on earning not one, but two masters from the University of Oxford, she's trying to soak in her senior year.
"I’m really excited to be able to experience the bittersweet lasts of being a senior at UConn. I really had such a spectacular and unique time here at UConn and I’m so proud to be a Husky,” Gatheru said.
Gatheru was also a 2019 Truman Scholar and a 2019 Udall Scholar.
She's set to begin studies in Oxford in October 2020.
