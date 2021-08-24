SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut native who made it big in Hollywood is now bringing a slice of the silver screen to his home state.
Actor Michael Jai White, who grew up in Bridgeport and went to Southern Connecticut State University, is launching Jaigantic Studios.
He’s currently set up in Shelton, but the plan is to build a large scale, state of the art studio in New Haven, with a number of sound stages.
The movie studio already has a $100 million contract with Netflix.
Thanks to an apprenticeship program, the goal is to get thousands of Connecticut residents jobs in the film industry.
“What excites me the most is putting people to work and seeing the smiles on folks faces when they’re introduced to something they only know from the periphery, but now they get an inside glimpse,” White said. “So, youngsters like me, may or may not have an idea that they can see themselves in this for the future. I want to bring that opportunity to them. his is what I wished I had growing up.”
Jaigantic Studios said it hopes to have its first job fair sometime next month.
