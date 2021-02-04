HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut appears to be in the middle of the road when it comes to comparing its COVID-19 safety to rest of the country.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, released on Thursday a list of the "Safest States During COVID."
Connecticut came in at 23rd.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make life difficult in the U.S., Wallet Hub said staying safe has been one of Americans’ top concerns. It said safety is also essential for getting the economy back on track, as the lower COVID-19 transmission and deaths are in a state, the more that state is able to eliminate restrictions on businesses.
Experts continue to say that getting back to normal life can only happen once most of the population is vaccinated against the coronavirus, and it will still be months before that is achieved. As of Wednesday, only 2 percent of the population received both doses of the vaccine.
Some states were already safer than others, though, based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating. In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Its data set included the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
The top three safest states included Alaska, North Dakota and Hawaii.
The least safest were Arizona, South Carolina and Alabama.
To see WalletHub's complete list, head to its website here.
