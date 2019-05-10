BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Bridgeport police arrested 11 people during a protest on Thursday night.
Among those detained was a Connecticut Post newspaper reporter, who was there to cover the protest.
The rally began around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Park and Fairfield avenues.
It was a rally in memory of Jason Negron, who was killed during an officer-involved shooting two years ago.
In an effort to prevent crashes and any injuries from happening, police shut down several streets in the area during the rally.
Police said the protest escalated later in the evening.
A little after 8 p.m., police said two glass objects were thrown at officers, and the crowd had become agitated and was yelling obscenities at officers.
“For public safety purposes, BPD informed the unruly protesters that they had five minutes to disperse due to the unruly assembly,” a press release said.
When the crowd did not comply, officers moved in and detained 11 individuals who were later arrested because they did not comply.
The charges ranged from inciting a riot, interfering or resist, disorderly conduct and breach of peace.
CT Post reporter Tara O’Neill was at the protest covering the incident for the newspaper.
In a video she posted on Twitter, officers are seen trying to get the crowd off the streets and onto the sidewalk. An officer is seen going up to her, and she’s heard saying “I’m on the sidewalk. I’m the press.”
On Twitter, O’Neill said she was “was handcuffed, put into a police cruiser, taken to booking, patted down, my belongings were taken down for inventory and put in a bag... I was told they could release me on a written promise to appear. Then, I was let go without charges.”
Vice President of News and Digital Content at Hearst Connecticut, which owns CT Post, Matt DeRienzo posted about the incident on Twitter also, and said this was “a completely unacceptable affront to freedom of the press.”
While Bridgeport police said the reporter didn't have any visible identifying markers, they did say she was wearing an "ID name badge."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.