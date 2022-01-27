HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is no longer among the safest states when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, a report suggests.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Thursday an update to its "Safest States During COVID-19" list.
Connecticut is now considered the safest state when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and getting the economy back on track, at least according to one study.
Connecticut, which topped the list as the safest state in Oct. 2021, dropped down to number 19 out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The state's previous ranking took place well before the omicron variant had spread.
WalletHub said it compared the states and D.C. across five key metrics. The data sets included rates of COVID transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
The top three states were Hawaii, California and Virginia.
The bottom three were Ohio, Indiana and Oklahoma.
Read the complete results of WalletHub's report here.
