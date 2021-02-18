HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Despite a COVID-19 positivity rating below 2 percent, Connecticut was not among the safest states during the pandemic.
At least, that's according to a survey released by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
WalletHub released its list of the Safest States During COVID-19 on Thursday.
Connecticut ranked 17th, despite Wednesday's positivity rate of 1.58 percent, which was one of the lowest in the country.
WalletHub said it compared all 50 states in terms of virus transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and deaths, and the eligible population getting vaccinated.
The top three safest states were Alaska, Hawaii and Maine. Their positivity rates were 2.1 percent, 1.3 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.
The least safe states were New York, South Carolina and Ohio. Their rates were 3.7, 9.9, and 7.2.
Check out the complete results of WalletHub's survey on its website here.
(2) comments
But muh mask mandate!
Oh little one,
We continue to have faith in the venerable WalletHub; they haven't let us down yet!
Brian Duffy~~Tariffville, CT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.