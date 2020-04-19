(WFSB) - Additional reinforcements are on the way for Connecticut nursing homes.
Gov. Lamont announced Sunday afternoon that he will add a 5% increase to the already 10% financial aid that's supposed to be provided to them.
“Connecticut’s nursing home operators and their employees provide an incredible service to the people of our state, including the 22,000 residents receive direct care in nursing homes on a daily basis. I want to extend my profound gratitude to them, particularly during this unprecedented global pandemic that is having a particularly adverse impact on the elderly and individuals with disabilities residing in long-term care settings," stated Gov. Lamont.
The financial assistance provided by the state will go towards the following:
- Employee wages, including staff retention bonuses, overtime, and shift incentive payments.
- New costs related to screening of visitors.
- Personal protective equipment.
- Cleaning and housekeeping supplies.
- Other costs related to COVID-19.
Gov. Lamont also announced additional measures to the state's Medicaid program.
In total, the state will be providing $65 million in financial aid to all nursing homes with another $15.4 million going towards nursing homes servicing COVID-19 victims.
The state's Department of Public Health will also be making on site visits to all of its 215 nursing homes and long-term care facilities over the next seven to ten days.
The department's Healthcare Quality and Safety Branch, with guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will conduct infection surveys during each visit.
Stay with Ch. 3 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.