HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut officials are looking for ways to block a planned raid aimed at illegal immigrants.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal is expected to make an announcement about it outside of the federal building in Hartford at noon on Friday.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement threatened raids in major cities starting on Sunday, a U.S. official said this week.
Some people fear it could prevent immigrant families from trying to get essential services.
Two vigils are planned in the state in response to the potential raids.
One is part of a national movement called "Lights of Liberty."
It calls for an end to human detention centers.
It's set for Friday night at the ICE headquarters in Hartford at 7 p.m.
The other is also happening Friday night at the East Granby Congregational Church at 8:30 p.m.
It's a slap in the face to tax payers who have to pay criminals to live here, and it's a bigger slap in the face to the legal immigrants who worked hard to gain legal citizenship. Hopefully blocking ICE becomes a federal crime and dirtbag politicians serve hard time in prison. The Commiecrats in this state sicken me.
