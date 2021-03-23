BOULDER, CO (WFSB) - Eyewitnesses watched in horror on Monday afternoon as a gunman opened fire outside a supermarket in Boulder, CO.
As a person of interest is in custody in the case, lawmakers in Connecticut who remember the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting all too well are putting up another rallying cry for gun violence legislation.
In Boulder, shoppers said the gunman walked inside and just kept shooting. Ten people died.
RELATED: 10 people killed after gunman opens fire at Boulder, Colorado, grocery store
“I want to reassure the community that they are safe, and that we will try and do our best over the next few hours to identify the victims,” said Boulder police chief Maris Harold.
At least ten people died in the attack. Law enforcement agents said they are only at the beginning of many days of the investigation. They are doing their jobs Tuesday morning with broken hearts.
“These were people going about their day, doing their food shopping and their lives were cut abruptly and tragically short,” said Michael Dougherty, Boulder County District Attorney.
Dougherty is beginning yet another mass shooting case in Colorado. Wounds remain from the July 20, 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora, CO. Twelve people were killed.
“I promise the victims and the people of the State of Colorado that we will secure justice and do everything that we must do to get justice in this case,” he said.
In Connecticut, U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal pledged that they would work to ensure this horrific violence leads to meaningful gun reform laws.
“No more Newtowns. No more Parklands. No more Boulders,” Murphy said. “Now, we make our stand.”
This is the moment to make our stand. NOW.Today, our movement is stronger than the gun lobby. They are weak. We are potent. Finally, a President and a Congress that supports gun reform. No more Newtowns. No more Parklands. No more Boulders. Now - we make our stand.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 23, 2021
“As my heart breaks for those we have lost, my resolve strengthens,” Blumenthal said. “Enough is enough. We must honor with action.”
As my heart breaks for those we have lost, my resolve strengthens. Enough is enough, we must honor with action.— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 23, 2021
Twenty-six students and staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown died in a mass shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.
Seventeen people were killed in a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on Feb. 14, 2018.
