HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Consumer protection officials are warning Payless ShoeSource customers to use their gift cards as soon as possible.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Department of Consumer Protection Commission Melissa Seagull issued the warning on Thursday.
They said Payless filed for bankruptcy last week and plans to close all of its stores, including those in Connecticut.
It will accept gift cards until March 11.
However, returns will not be accepted after March 1.
The company will also no longer honor any coupons.
"With Payless ShoeSource slated to shutter its doors, time is running out to use the retailer's gift cards and to make final returns," Tong said. "Consumers should act quickly and get their money's worth. While gift cards do not expire in Connecticut, sudden store closings and bankruptcies may prevent consumers from using gift cards."
Seagull said when companies close, the time they give customers to use up gift cards can be unpredictable.
“Consumers now only have a few weeks to use their gift cards at Payless ShoeSource, and we encourage consumers to visit a store to use those gift cards sooner rather than later," she said. "It’s also a great time to use any other gift cards in their possession. We always want consumers to use their gift cards as soon as they are able, because we never know what might happen with a business.”
Consumers with questions can contact the attorney general's consumer assistance unit at 860-808-5240 or the Department of Consumer Protection at 860-713-6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.