ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - Police are still looking into why a 21-year-old man allegedly shot and killed eight people in Atlanta earlier this week.
Most of the victims were of Asian heritage.
The attack appeared to be just the latest in a long, troubling year for the Asian American community
Officials said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 3,800 reported hate incidents in the U.S. against members of the Asian community.
This week, officials in Connecticut and across the country, spoke up. They said more needs to be done to stop it.
In Georgia, authorities are still working to determine if the killings were racially motivated.
Robert Aaron Long was charged with the murders. He’s accused of going on a shooting rampage at Atlanta area spas. Of the eight people who died, six of them were Asian.
The suspect told police it was a sexual addiction issue.
"We believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” said Capt. Jay Baker, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
After a difficult year, Asian Americans across the country are even more on edge.
Connecticut Emergency Services and Public Protection commissioner James Rovella said they are monitoring the situation.
“As always, we watch national and international events to determine impact here in Connecticut,” Rovella told Channel 3. “We are in constant communication with our federal, state, and local partners, as well as our community cultural partners. At this time, there are no known threats or confirmed hate incidents in Connecticut toward our Asian population.”
Long was caught after a manhunt. Police said family recognized the security photos posted to social media and alerted deputies, who then tracked his cell phone.
Connecticut lawmakers and state officials have also been weighing in on the case.
“The increase in violence against Asian Americans, and hate crimes overall, must end,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “In Congress, we must do everything in our power to provide the resources and tools needed to overcome and prevent this bigoted violence. One critical step forward— pass the NO HATE Act.”
Gov. Ned Lamont condemned what happened.
“I condemn – in the strongest of terms – the recent violent acts of racism and hate committed against Asian Americans that we have seen across our country,” Lamont said. “Seeing these attacks in nearby New York reminds us all that hate and bigotry are symptoms of a virus that continues to permeate our society – racism. My administration, my family, and the residents of Connecticut will not stand for these acts or these attitudes. Just over a year ago, I made it a point to meet with our Asian brothers and sisters in West Hartford to show solidarity at an early point in the pandemic, making sure to send a message of love and partnership. Seeing these acts happen now disappoint and anger me. We all must do better, and I am calling on all elected officials to condemn these actions immediately.”
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong pointed the finger at political leaders.
“Words matter. Vile and racist hate speech puts Americans and families like mine at risk and it has to stop,” Tong said. “The politicians and leaders perpetuating the scapegoating of Asian-Americans must be held accountable. Blood is on their hands today.”
State Sen. Saud Anwar, a Democrat from South Windsor, said that while lawmakers wait to hear all the facts, it is important to realize that people may come from different backgrounds, but they are all one as Americans.
"An attack against one and hatred against one is hatred and attacks against everyone,” Anwar said. “My heart and prayers are with the victims and their families in Atlanta. We need to strengthen harmony in our society so there are no attacks against others or any community for any reason in our state."
