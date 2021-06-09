HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is poised to become the next state to allow college student athletes to benefit from their own names and likenesses.
The state Senate passed the bill on Tuesday night.
“This bill really addresses an issue of basic fairness: These students – who are predominantly minority students – have helped the NCAA earn billions of dollars in sports broadcast fees, but until now they could not participate in any of that profit," said Sen. Derek Slap, a Democrat who represents West Hartford. "It's time to give our student-athletes in Connecticut the opportunity to make some money off of their name and their face and their talents. A student who is talented in art or music can make money off of their name, so why not an athlete? We’re fortunate to live in a state where our female athletes also have opportunities to benefit and that’s just one more reason to celebrate its passage."
Slap is credited with leading the final passage of the bill, which in addition to allowing student athletes to be compensated for an endorsement, lets them hire a sports attorney.
He said for years he's been advocating for the right of college athletes to profit from their name or likeness by engaging in paid advertisements – something that is currently forbidden by the NCAA, even though the organization allows states to write their own rules.
Connecticut's bill now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk.
Lawmakers said the bill has been endorsed by the University of Connecticut and other state colleges and universities who fear that they could be at a disadvantage to recruit and retain student-athletes without such a policy.
Sixteen states have passed similar laws, including Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Dozens of other states are considering similar legislation.
Sen. Chris Murphy has been advocating for it on the federal level.
