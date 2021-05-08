(WFSB) - Another first for the state of Connecticut as it continues to work its way through the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that more than 70 percent of adults in the state have received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine.
Lamont says that this was achieved a couple of months before President Biden's goal, which was to have at least seventy percent of U.S. adults receive at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by July 4.
The state is also showing signs of returning to normalcy, with a rollback of some restrictions at local businesses.
More restrictions at local businesses are expected to be laxed later this month.
As of Friday, the Connecticut's overall positivity rate was at 1.39 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.