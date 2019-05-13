HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Forty-three states have filed a 500 page lawsuit accusing the biggest generic drug makers of a massive conspiracy to cheat consumers out of billions of dollars.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said two of his attorneys spent five years building a case against 19 drug companies.
He scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference about it. Stream it here.
Tong said the suit reveals the most extreme example of corporate greed he has ever seen.
"[We're talking about] hundreds, hundreds of drugs," Tong told Bill Whitaker, host of CBS's 60 Minutes.
Tong detailed a price-fixing scheme he said was carried out by the drug companies for more than a decade.
Through emails, text messages, documents and witnesses, he said his office found the price of generic drugs went up astronomically, not because of product shortage, but from cold hard greed.
"Every kind of drug that touches our everyday lives," Tong said. "I'll give you an example. This is my bottle of doxycycline. It is a common antibiotic that I take every day for a skin condition. And there is a conspiracy around doxycycline. And so sitting here today as the attorney general of the State of Connecticut, I'm one of the victims."
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.