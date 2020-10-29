HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ordered all nursing homes to test their employees after surges in COVID-19 were reported at a number of facilities.
The Department of Public Health said that the number of nursing home employees testing positive for the coronavirus more than double in recent weeks.
Dr. Deidre Gifford, the interim DPH commissioner, ordered the mandatory testing of all staff to be done every week starting no later than Nov. 1 and continuing until further notice.
Gifford said the order applied to all 214 nursing homes and 212 assisted living facilities in the state.
"If a facility is experiencing an outbreak, defined as at least one new facility-onset case of COVID-19 among residents or at least one new case of COVID-19 among staff, the facility should test all staff and residents weekly," Gifford said in a notice she sent to those facilities. Read the entire order here.
If there are no new cases among residents or staff for a 14 day period, the weekly testing of residents can stop, Gifford wrote. However, the weekly testing of employees should still continue.
Among the facilities reporting an uptick in cases was Fairview in Groton.
