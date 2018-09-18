NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Those who work resettling refugees here in our state, say President Trump and his administration are trying to change the way the country welcomes refugees.
They say he will do that by capping the number refugees arriving in America at a historic low.
Just two years ago, President Obama capped the number of refugees resettled in the US at 110,000.
Just yesterday, the Trump administration said it would now be 30, 000, which is down from 45,000 just last year.
The cap was recently announced by the Trump administration for the number of refugees that could resettle in the US next year.
“We propose resettling up to 30,000 refugees under the new refugee ceiling as well as processing more than 280,000 asylum seekers,” said Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State.
While the administration says it has to do with security, a backlog at the border and a “humanitarian crisis” of those claiming asylum, Chris George with Integrated Refuge and Immigrant Services in New Haven says refugees go through a thorough 2 years vetting process.
“The refugees coming into this country are more rigorously screened than any refugee anywhere else in the world. It’s by far the hardest way for anyone to enter the United States,” said George.
George says in 2016, IRIS resettled a high of 530 refugees. This year, that number is down to roughly 100, but he says help is still needed.
“This week and next week, we’ll be welcoming 3 families. Two from the Congo, one from Afghanistan. The family from Afghanistan, the father was an interpreter for US troops in Afghanistan, terrorists threatened the lives of his family, we brought him here through the refugee program,” said George.
In addition to resettling families, George says IRIS is looking at strengthening its in-school tutoring and after school programs, along with educating the public about the resettlement program. Saying their work will not be deterred by the most recent announcement.
“You think we’d be numb by now, but we’re not. We’re outraged and we’re not going to take this lying down,” George said.
George says he’ll be in Washington, DC on Wednesday, to talk with senators from both sides of the aisle and other refugee resettlement advocates on this very issue.
