CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - A group of parents are speaking out and calling for Governor Lamont to allow the choice for online learning again.
It’s a Facebook group created by a local parent called Rally for Virtual Learning in Connecticut and their message is simple, they want to keep their kids safe, and they want options.
Lamont said on Tuesday, “I think there's nothing more important for our state and for our kids than doing everything we can to keep them in classroom safely… but we also learned the hard way learning via zoom is not nearly what it should be than being in the classroom.”
These comments are what sparked Heather Duguay, mother of two, and founder of the Facebook into action.
Heather Duguay said, “he shouldn’t be able to tell me what I should be able to do with my kid. If I don’t feel safe with my child being in school.”
Duguay says this week she was set to hold a rally opposing in person learning, but soon cancelled due to the capitol partially closing because of increase COVID cases and the governor undergoing surgery.
Heather Duguay said, “there are two battles we have to fight right now. Short-term is getting this so we can have this option keep our kids safe. And then for parents, like me, who have children who learn better virtually and fighting for the rights for those kids that learn this way, Let’s make a virtual option statewide.”
She adds that another member of their group has already created an online petition calling for a virtual learning, and it has nearly 9,000 signatures.
Another growing concern for these parents is their kids are falling behind, due to missing school because of COVID exposure or COVID positive cases.
Kelsey, a member of the group, said, “his teacher just kind of reiterated their attendance policy when I notified her and I am afraid he will be held back, but the risk is not worth his health and the health of everyone around him.”
They have this final message for the governor, “so what’s worse? our education will be there forever, but they are not going to get an education if they are sick or dying.”
The group says they are still planning to hold their rally but the official date has not been rescheduled yet.
Let those parents home school their kids then, stop this madness about keeping kids home,only teachers unions want this, bad thing to want if you care about the children first.
