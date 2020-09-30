NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man from Bridgeport was one of four suspects in a park robbery that happened in Norwalk earlier this month.
Police said they arrested Carlye Moss, 22, after pulling him over for speeding in New Bedford, NY.
According to Norfolk police, Moss was one of the suspects who robbed two people in Flax Hill Park on Sept. 1.
The victims reported that the suspects approached them and robbed them at gunpoint.
A physical altercation followed during which one of the victims was struck in the head with a gun. The victim was not seriously hurt.
Police said a chain valued at $800 was taken from the victim's neck.
Detectives were eventually able to identify Moss as one of the suspects. An arrest warrant was granted.
Moss was pulled over for speeding in New York on Sept. 27.
He waived extradition and was transported back to Norwalk.
Police charged him with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal attempt at larceny, third-degree assault and two counts of violation of probation.
His bond was set at $520,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.