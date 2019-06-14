HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut State Department of Education announced a partnership with the College Board on Friday.
The CSDE teamed up with the College Board to launch a scholarship fund available to students from lower-income families.
As of June 1, 2019, students who join the National College Board Opportunity Scholarship program are eligible for an additional $40,000 in scholarships per year.
“These scholarships offer a great opportunity for high school students who are pursuing higher education and struggling with the growing costs of college,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I want to thank the College Board for partnering with our state on this important initiative – it will result in many more students being able to access the necessary opportunities that will help them advance their career goals.”
The program is open to all students and lays out the six most important steps on the path to college.
Each step a student completes will earn them a chance for a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,000.
By completing all six steps, students will earn the chance for the $40,000 scholarship.
- These steps include:
- Building a college list
- Practicing for the SAT
- Improving their SAT scores
- Strengthening their college list
- Completing the FAFSA
- Applying to college
Unlike most scholarships, the College Board Opportunity Scholarships don’t require an essay or application, nor does it require to have a minimum GPA or SAT score requirement.
Students from the class of 2020 who are interested in learning more about the College Board Opportunity Scholarships can click here.
