ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – In times of coronavirus when many businesses are struggling, the medical marijuana business is booming.
CT Pharma, the state’s largest grower, was co-founded by Tom Schultz.
On Saturday, Schultz, and avid cyclist, was killed while riding his bike.
Channel 3 interviewed Schultz a few weeks ago and those who knew him say he was passionate about the work he was doing.
Around 800 marijuana plants are grown under high intensity lights, which are on 12 to 18 hours a day.
CT Pharma has been growing marijuana at their Portland facility for medicinal use, but now, they’ve run out of room.
“We needed to grow, we needed to increase our capacity,” said Rino Ferrarese, COO of CT Pharma.
CT Pharma has been moving all of its plants to a new and much larger home to a warehouse in Rocky Hill, which will allow them to grow with 10 times more space.
“They doubled the amount of dispensary facilities last year and the producers have all been growing, providing product to 18 dispensaries,” Ferrarese said.
Producers are trying to keep up with Connecticut’s expanding medical marijuana program, which started six years ago, allowing patients with a handful of medical conditions to be treated.
Now, the number of conditions is closing in on 40. Chronic pain was the last one added.
“I would describe Connecticut as a place that is an intellectual leader in manufacturing. It’s more sophisticated than anyone else,” Schultz said.
Schultz said Connecticut is seen as a model because it is science driver. Marijuana is tested at independent labs for its purity and a pharmacist is required at each of the dispensaries where marijuana products are sold.
There’s a lot of research being done. CT Pharma is working with Yale University on clinical trials to manage pain, and they’ve partnered with UConn to produce more medicine from the plants.
Ultimately, they expect to have 10,000 plants. CT Pharma bought the building and have invested over $15 million so far into their new home.
Their workforce is growing as well, from about 50 employees to potentially 200 by the end of next year.
While Connecticut lawmakers debate whether or not to have recreational marijuana, medicinal pot is booming.
