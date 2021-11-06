(WFSB) - As the battle to control the pandemic continues, the focus is to vaccinate the more than 270,000 children in the state between the ages of five to eleven.
This age group now qualifies for the Pfizer shot.
There are several places offering the vaccine to this new age group.
For example, some pediatricians have started to give it out.
Eventually, there will also be school based clinics, but starting today at several pharmacies, like Walgreens, they will begin offering it.
For the first time this week, several kids, ages five to eleven, started their process of becoming protected.
Federal officials say clinical trials have proven the Pfizer vaccine is over ninety percent effective in preventing COVID in children as young as five.
The state is now encouraging parents to act, so where can you get the your child vaccinated?
Walgreens will be offering the vaccine with appointments and other places like Walmart, Sam's Club, and Rite Aid pharmacies will also begin offering the pediatric vaccine.
Appointments for Walgreens can be made online or by calling 1-800 Walgreens.
As for the other pharmacies, they recommend you to visit their website.
