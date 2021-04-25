WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One pharmacy in the Brass City is opening its doors this week to walk-up vaccinations.
With the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines lifted, the pharmacy hopes to inoculate hundreds this week.
When the Johnson & Johnson pause first happened, Brass Mill Pharmacy had more than 600 doses on hand so they’re now offering walk-up vaccinations to ensure no dose is wasted.
They’re still seeing strong interest in the vaccine, but also a lot of hesitancy.
"I'm thinking I'm just going to open up the doors and see whoever walks in," Mitul Patel, co-owner of Brass Mill Pharmacy, tells us.
Brass Mill Pharmacy wants to administer its vaccine supply fast so all week, from noon to 5 p.m., their space will be open as a walk-up vaccination clinic.
They’ve been hanging on to around 650 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.
"As long as they fit the bill of Connecticut residency and age requirement, all that stuff," explained Patel.
During the federal pause, Mitul says they got about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but not all doses have been administered.
He says some were even wasted because of cancelled appointments.
Many called in with concerns.
“We would spend like five minutes a call answering all the disadvantages and advantages of Moderna vaccines compared to the Johnson & Johnson," continued Patel.
A new CBS News poll shows while sixty percent of Americans plan to or have gotten vaccinated, forty percent still are on the fence.
In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont says we’re on track for seventy percent of the population to be fully vaccinated by the time the state fully reopens on May 19.
“I’d like to think that Connecticut will take the lead and continue to encourage our friends who are hesitant to do it, and make it easier for you to get vaccinated," said Lamont.
Patel says he’s heard from many of his customers, relieved the J&J vaccine can be used again.
He’s hoping that means more vaccinations at his pharmacy this week.
"We want to resume, come back, and keep going so we can all get back to what we're used to," added Patel.
Walk-up vaccination hours at Brass Mill Pharmacy will be from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.
They’re also still taking appointments for vaccinations.
You can also reach Brass Mill Pharmacy by calling them at 203-721-8022.
