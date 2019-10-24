LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - A man from Connecticut died in a helicopter crash in Red Rock Canyon, NV.

Channel 3 learned from the Nevada Safety Patrol that he was the pilot and an experienced flyer.

The Clark County Coroner's office identified him as 53-year-old Scott Socquet of Milford.

Two people were on board, including Socquet. The other person is fighting for his life in critical condition.

The crash on Wednesday closed a local Nevada highway.

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to look into what happened.

A man who was hiking in the canyon described what he saw.

"It was smashed, hard," said Matt Davidson, an eyewitness. "The tail of the helicopter of the other side of the road, it definitely hit hard on the way down. I was concerned for the people who were in the helicopter, for their safety."

Channel 3 also learned that the four-seat Robinson R44 helicopter was registered to a flight school in Henderson, NV.

Its owner said the pilot rented the aircraft from him before and confirmed that he was experienced.

The owner also said the flight on Wednesday was meant to be a one hour leisure flight.

The investigation will continue on Thursday.