BETHEL, CT (WFSB) -- CT State Police made an arrest after finding marijuana in a not-so-typical hiding spot.
In a post on Facebook, police said “Using your daughter’s lunchbox to transport your pot is just not right.”
That’s right, a driver on I-84 west in Bethel was arrested after being found with more than 2 ounces of marijuana inside a lunchbox.
Police credited the work of K9 Favor, who located the contraband.
Officers are reminding folks that marijuana is currently not legal in the state of CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.