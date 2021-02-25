HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The ball is rolling on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut.
The Judiciary Committee will be reviewing the bill for the first time on Friday.
The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association has put out a statement opposing the bill.
The association says police don’t have the proper devices to test people under the influence of marijuana. They’re worried it will make roadways less safe.
“It’s already a problem and police already deal with it,” said Michael Lawlor, professor at the University of New Haven.
As the bill the legalize adult cannabis heads to the committee on Friday, the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association is speaking against it.
In a letter to the Judiciary Committee, the association says, “This bill, if passed, will diminish the safety of our roadways, while at the same time law enforcement is still dealing with the effects of the opioid crisis…”
“What we’re going to make sure is that every police department in the state has trained experts on call all the time to respond to the scene if an arresting officer believes someone is under the influence,” Lawlor said.
Lawlor is part of the Police Officer Standards and Training Council.
Part of the bill asks the group to require all officers be trained to the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement Standard and require more officers be trained as drug recognition experts.
The trainings have been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Some police departments across Connecticut already employ this training because there are some people who already drive under the influence,” Lawlor said.
But the CT Police Chiefs Association also says, “While the presence of a police officer trained in Advanced Roadside Impairment Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) or the presence of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) may potentially assist in the evaluation of a motorist, there is presently no legal device in which to test such operators.”
Channel 3 reached out to the West Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts where recreational marijuana is legal. They say officers take notice of any impairment, like with drunk drivers.
They say, “If the officer finds reasonable suspicious the driver is under the influence of marijuana, he/she would be asked to step from the car and perform Roadside Assessment Tests, which are the same tests as drunk driving…”
The West Springfield Police Department says they do not have a machine to measure how much THC is in the driver’s system.
The bill says it will leverage funds to provide training for officers.
Channel 3 reached out to several chiefs for their thoughts on the bill, but none were available to comment.
The association says they’re also concerned about quality-of-life complaints. They say they’ve also heard from groups who are concerned about underage use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.