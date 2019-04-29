WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The West Hartford Police Department said it will be giving extra attention to places of worship, including synagogues and churches, in the wake of a shooting outside of San Diego.
One person was killed and several others were hurt when a gunman opened fire at the Chabad Synagogue in Poway, CA on Saturday.
The gunman, identified by police as 19-year-old college student John Earnest, was linked to a recent arson case at a mosque in southern California.
Police said the suspect left a manifesto professing to be a white supremacist who hated Jewish and Muslim people.
Investigators said Earnest was armed with a semi-automatic rifle.
A 60-year-old member of the congregation, identified as Lori Gilbert Kaye, threw herself in front of the rabbi when Earnest opened fire.
“Lori took the bullet for all of us," said Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. "She died to protect us all.”
Kaye died in the attack, police confirmed.
Goldstein lost a finger.
Three other people were also hurt.
Earnest later turned himself in to authorities.
Goldstein said Kaye's death would not be in vain.
“It’s going to remind me how vulnerable we are and also how heroic each of us can be," he said.
A memorial service for her is set for Monday.
In Connecticut, the reaction to the shooting was swift with condemnation.
Rep. John Larson tweeted that he was "heartbroken over yet another act of violence in a place of worship. This has to end."
Sen. Richard Blumenthal also posted his reaction.
Vicious hatred again strikes a Jewish community — most perniciously, on this last day of Passover," Blumenthal wrote on Twitter. "We can no longer simply send thoughts and prayers. We must fight for our humanity against this insidious virus of violence."
