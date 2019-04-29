WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The West Hartford Police Department said it will be giving extra attention to places of worship, including synagogues and churches, in the wake of a shooting outside of San Diego.
Channel 3 saw beefed up security at The Beth David Synagogue.
“I would tell that community that 3,000 miles doesn’t separate us," said Rabbi Yitzchok Adler, Beth David Synagogue, West Hartford. "That an attack on them is an attack on us.”
Adler's message was one of unity.
One person was killed and several others were hurt when a gunman opened fire at the Chabad Synagogue in Poway, CA on Saturday.
The gunman, identified by police as 19-year-old college student John Earnest, was linked to a recent arson case at a mosque in southern California.
Police said the suspect left a manifesto professing to be a white supremacist who hated Jewish and Muslim people.
Investigators said Earnest was armed with a semi-automatic rifle.
A 60-year-old member of the congregation, identified as Lori Gilbert Kaye, threw herself in front of the rabbi when Earnest opened fire.
“Lori took the bullet for all of us," said Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. "She died to protect us all.”
Goldstein was leading a Passover celebration at the time.
Kaye died in the attack, police confirmed.
Goldstein lost a finger.
Three other people were also hurt.
Earnest later turned himself in to authorities.
Goldstein said Kaye's death would not be in vain.
“It’s going to remind me how vulnerable we are and also how heroic each of us can be," he said.
A memorial service for her is set for Monday.
The suspect is set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.
In West Hartford on Monday, like many communities in Connecticut, there was an increased police presence.
"Any time we see anything now globally when it comes to houses of worship, we sit up, we take notice," said Capt. Michael Perruccio, West Hartford police. "We immediately let our officers know they are to give extra attention to all houses of worship immediately and in the short term after that."
Yitzchok said while one might think these types of tragedies will keep worshippers away, it's quite the contrary. He said he noticed a huge attendance to the synagogue's Sunday service.
“We need to sing together, we need to pray together, we need our voices to be heard and even if the sound doesn’t reverberate beyond the walls of the sanctuary it will surely rise to heaven and at the very, very least it will strengthen us as a community," he said.
Lawmakers were swift to condemn the shooting over the weekend.
Rep. John Larson tweeted that he was "heartbroken over yet another act of violence in a place of worship. This has to end."
Sen. Richard Blumenthal also posted his reaction.
"Vicious hatred again strikes a Jewish community — most perniciously, on this last day of Passover," Blumenthal wrote on Twitter. "We can no longer simply send thoughts and prayers. We must fight for our humanity against this insidious virus of violence."
Rep. Jahana Hayes said her heart broke for the victims.
"Anti-Semitism and other forms of religious hatred have no place in our society," she said in a statement. "We must come together and remember all of the things that we have in common as Americans and defeat these hurtful and divisive beliefs."
