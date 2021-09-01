ROCKY HILL, Ct. (WFSB) - Starting Sept. 1, police in Connecticut can access juvenile records outside of court with the help of a probation officer.
Car thefts and juvenile crimes have increased throughout the U.S., including Conn., since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Glastonbury, five teens stole a BMW from a garage, and crashed it, twice.
On Aug. 31, a public safety meeting, with the mayor and the police chief, was held in Rocky Hill to discuss the rise of car thefts, after a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a bakery.
"This is not a crime that’s happening in the middle of the night. This is a crime that’s taking place in the middle of the afternoon," said Rocky Hill resident, Gabe Cabrera.
Kristin Bourbeau is the creator of Safe Streets CT, it has around 1,200 members.
She said, "dangerous criminals are on our property in our garages and they are armed."
While no action was taken during the legislative sessions, there have been discussions, but this procedural change has been made.
Some say the change could make it easier of detain juveniles.
Steve Stafstrom, Dem. Representative and Judiciary Committee chair, said, "What this does is make crystal clear that in those instances where a juvenile has been picked up by police on multiple occasions they can seek a full background on that individual."
Republican leaders called the change "common sense," but want more. They want to GPS monitor minors who have offended repeatedly.
They said having access to records could make it more likely for a judge to jail them.
Bourbeu said, "they are going to hear from us. We are going to ensure they hear from us. We are not just going to hope things change we are going to demand things change."
While legislators are expected back that the Capitol later this month for a special session, there are no plans to discuss juvenile crime at this time.
