Multiple police departments are stepping up patrols near synagogues throughout Connecticut in the wake of a deadly attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Pittsburgh authorities said an armed gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday morning, and opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring 6 others, including 4 police officers.
In a response to be alert and ease public concern, police are increasing patrol checks as well as their presence.
In New Haven, Officer David Hartman told Channel 3 that the police department is communicating with Rabbis throughout New Haven’s 7 synagogues to “ensure the appropriate support and attention is given to these houses of worship and those of the Jewish faith.”
Officer Hartman said the Joint Terrorism Task Force has not detected any threats toward the city or the synagogues.
“There is no room in New Haven for antisemitism, for hate or bias - no room for prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against anyone based on their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, or any of the many things that make New Haven wonderfully diverse and interesting,” said Officer Hartman in a statement.
In Norwalk, police there expressed their condolences and haven increased patrols for the City’s Houses of Worship.
In West Hartford, police said they are making their presence known at the town’s synagogues by asking officers to station there while doing paperwork, perform on-foot patrol checks, and communicating with Rabbis or administration.
South Windsor police said they are increasing patrols, too, and are reminding residents to report any unusual behavior.
In Bridgeport, Chief Perez and the Bridgeport Police Department increased patrols and security measures for all places of worship in the city, including synagogues, churches, and mosques to ensure safety of all members.
The Connecticut State Police will increase patrol checks at synagogues that fall under their jurisdiction after the Pittsburgh synagogue attack that left at least 11 people dead.
The Connecticut State Police expressed their condolences for the City of Pittsburgh, members and non-members of the Tree of Life Synagogue after at least 11 people were killed and others injured in an attack on Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.