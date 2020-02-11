NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Big plans are being made for the City of New London.
On Tuesday, the Connecticut Port Authority approved a deal to re-develop the state pier, paving the way for offshore wind power.
This is a big project, one Governor Ned Lamont started talking about right after he was elected.
The goal is to create lots of clean renewable energy.
“I’ve spent my life on transactions, and this one we got right,” Lamont said.
Lamont says Connecticut is finally ready to move forward on wind power.
The 100-year-old state pier in New London will be transformed into a facility where heavy cargo can be lifted with easy access to offshore wind areas.
The deal was approved unanimously Tuesday by the Connecticut Port Authority.
“It will allow us to launch the offshore wind industries here in the state and puts Connecticut at the ground floor of a new 21st Century economy,” said David Kouris, Chairman of CT Port Authority.
The deal, which requires $80 million in state bonding, is a private public partnership with power giant Eversource and Orsted, a Dutch company which operates offshore wind in Block Island and worldwide.
Once the pier is re-developed, companies can use it for wind turbines, and sublet to other developers.
The Port Authority has come under fire for fiscal and ethical mistakes, so Republicans want to see more details.
“This is a very complicated deal no doubt about it, but that means folks should have the right to look at it and know what they are getting into as a state,” said Senator Len Fasano.
Re-developing the pier will create hundreds of jobs.
“This partnership will bring 400 permanent jobs and countless jobs as we begin to develop on our wind area, 4,000 megawatts of clean energetic throughout the northeast,” said Joe Nolan, Senior Vice President of Eversource.
The timetable on this is a few years out. Constructions on the pier is expected to start in a year from now with completion by the summer of 2022.
