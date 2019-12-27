MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Connecticut Post Mall said guests under the age of 18 must have a person with them who is 21 or older following several fights on Thursday evening that forced a closure.
The policy is in effect on the following days:
- Friday, Dec. 27: 3-9 pm
- Saturday, Dec. 28: 1 pm-close
- Sunday, Dec. 29: 1 pm-close
"The safety of our guests, employees, and tenants at Connecticut Post Mall is our top priority. We will continue to work diligently with local law enforcement to prevent future incidents," said the Connecticut Post Mall in a statement on Friday afternoon.
CT Post Mall and Trumbull Mall reopened for business today after fights erupted, causing chaos, Police investigations, and both malls to close.
However, no one was arrested at CT Post Mall and no injuries were reported, according to Milford Officer Mike DeVito. Click here to read about the CT Post Mall fight.
The fight at Trumbull Mall happened on the upper level near Target, prompting six juveniles and one adult arrest. Click here to read more about the Trumbull Mall brawl.
Additionally, several juveniles were arrested at Westfarms last night after a fight broke out around 6:15 p.m. More information on the Westfarms brawl here.
