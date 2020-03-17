MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Post Mall has announced it’s temporarily closing amid COVID-19 concerns.
The mall will close as of Thursday, March 19.
In a post on Twitter, it said that they would continuously monitor the status of COVID-19 and reopen when health authorities recommend it.
Your health & safety is our top priority. To do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, #ShopCTPostMall will temporarily close as of 3/19. We'll continuously monitor the status of COVID-19 & reopen when health authorities recommend it. Learn more: https://t.co/rqTpHsjOpZ. pic.twitter.com/a1lHCNubib— CT Post Mall (@CTPostMall) March 18, 2020
As of March 17, no other malls in the state have closed.
