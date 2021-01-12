HARTFORD (WFSB) - An FBI memo warned state leaders of potential armed protests in all 50 states this weekend.
The alert outlined the possible threats coming from groups connected to last week's riot in Washington DC.
As a result, officials in Connecticut began taking precautions. There are barricades surrounding the state capitol.
"At this point, they can no longer sit on the sidelines and passively, let's say, monitor social media websites," said University of New Haven Nation Security Prof. Jeffrey Treistman. "We’ve moved beyond that right now."
Treistman said local and state officials are now in a critical phase that must be taken seriously.
The FBI released its memo on Monday. It warned people about armed protests across the nation, with groups calling for the storming of state buildings.
The bulletin said the protests are being planned from this weekend through inauguration day.
"A lot of these individuals are going to be extremely motivated to build on this momentum that they’ve had now with this reputed success in their eyes perhaps at the capitol," Treistman said.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is working with federal authorities and various sources to identify any potential threats.
Channel 3 Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance said being ready for a potential protest could mean a large show of manpower in the form of aerial support and specialized equipment.
Channel 3 reached out to the FBI. A public affairs specialist said in part that they are focusing on "identifying, investigating and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity."
The statement form the FBI read:
While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.
Lamont said maintaining calm and order is an elaborate team effort.
"I can tell you our state police, working with national counterparts and working on a regional basis, are tracking the social media very carefully," he said. "We'll be ready. But I have a high degree of confidence Connecticut is going to stay peaceful."
Lamont's chief of staff also told Channel 3 that they will be ready to call in the National Guard at a moment's notice if any demonstrators in the tate become violent.
I'll be armed if I go to the protest,I'm armed whenever I leave the house.
I expect many will be with me in utter silent protest at the Inauguration.
