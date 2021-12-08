CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - Despite how much snow they get tonight, Vernon plow trucks are lined up inside the garage, ready to go.
Mark Rizzo is a road foreman for Vernon public works.
He said, “we put overnight loads on the trucks. It’s not a full load but it’s enough to get out there and get going when the pd calls.”
Vernon Public Works Crews have their plow trucks on standby and filled to the brim with salt.
Although tonight’s snowfall will be about an inch and leave a light coating on the road, they want to be prepared for anything.
Rizzo said, “we have 10 front line vehicles, and we have an additional six pay loaders that we hook up with plows and go out there.”
In Vernon, the night started off with flurries.
During the late evening, snow started sticking to cars and roads.
Residents say they’re prepared for this winter weather.
Kyle Vanderpool said, “we put snow tires on the car. I did that last week. Get everything ready so we can get around town. We got stuck last year so we don’t want to get stuck outside.”
At Rein’s Deli, Manager Rob Parrott says they close early or entirely for major snowstorms.
Parrott said, “you have to take into consideration your employees getting home safe. That’s number one.”
But for today’s accumulation, they’re greeting customers with comfort food that makes the cold a bit more bearable.
Line Cook Sebastian Cruz says he’s hoping this winter looks a lot like the last one.
Cruz said, “I’m excited for the winter. I like the snow.”
Public works crews ask residents to give plow trucks distance and drive carefully.
