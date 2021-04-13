HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut clinics have suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots.
The state Department of Public Health issued a statement on Tuesday morning.
"Although these events are rare, and none have occurred in Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Public Health recommends that COVID vaccine providers pause on administration of J&J vaccine for the time being while the [Food and Drug Administration] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] complete their review," the DPH said.
The CDC and FDA said it is investigating reports of blood clots in six women nationwide who were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They were between the ages of 18 and 48.
Gov. Ned Lamont addressed the situation during a Tuesday afternoon news conference:
The DPH said none of the cases were in Connecticut.
The DPH said of 6.8 million individuals have received the J&J vaccine nationally, only six individuals developed a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis within two weeks of receiving their vaccine. Roughly 100,000 Connecticut residents have received the J&J vaccine with no reported serious adverse events.
"The CDC, FDA and Connecticut DPH all take vaccine safety extremely seriously," the DPH said. "Although the reported complications are extremely rare, we will await the results of the investigation before proceeding with further use of the J&J vaccine."
Given that experts said the cases were rare, Channel 3 asked if healthcare providers still consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "safe."
"This disorder happens spontaneously," said Dr. James Cardon, Hartford HealthCare. "So again, when you’re looking at just six cases that have been administered, I don’t think that right now [I] would say that the vaccine is not safe. There’s not any evidence that I would have confidence in making that statement."
Still, the DPH told vaccine providers that were planning to hold clinics using J&J on Tuesday and in the coming days to delay them or offer an alternative vaccine if they have alternative vaccines available. It will work with providers to minimize the disruptions from this announcement in the near-term to the extent possible, but it anticipated that some cancellations will occur.
It also encouraged providers to reach out to all individuals who were scheduled to come to a J&J clinic and let them know that their appointment will need to be rescheduled once the FDA and CDC have recommend resuming administration of the J&J vaccine.
The FEMA mobile unit, which as of Tuesday was in New Britain, modified its schedule. It offered an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer instead of the J&J vaccine.
Tuesday's FEMA mobile unit clinic proceeded as scheduled with Pfizer vaccine being administered to all participants. Scheduling information for the second dose clinics for those receiving that vaccine was not currently available. Clinic participants were advised to check the City of New Britain's website where information on the second dose clinics will be posted as it becomes available. Information on the clinics that were scheduled for later this week in North Canaan and Winchester was not available. Those logistics are still being worked out between Griffin, DPH and local health and more details will be announced as they become available.
The Griffin vaccine vans, which currently administer J&J vaccine, were suspended for Tuesday.
The SUVs are prepared to go out Wednesday and will be administering either Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccine. Griffin, DPH and local health are currently reviewing the schedule for Wednesday and Thursday and will release the revised schedule once it is set later Tuesday.
"Although these side effects are extremely rare, the FDA and CDC recommend that people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider," the DPH said.
Hartford HealthCare said it would follow the guidance of the FDA and CDC. It halted use of the J&J vaccine, though as of Tuesday it was not offering it. It was only offering Pfizer and Moderna.
As of Tuesday morning, Hartford HealthCare said it provided 18,857 vaccinations using J&J, 236,370 combined first and second doses of Pfizer, and 75,971 combined doses of Moderna.
“We have adjusted our vaccine distribution in every one of our vaccines clinics to provide only Pfizer and Moderna products,” Cardon said. “As always, safety is our first priority and we immediately followed the guidance of federal health agencies while the health concerns with J&J are being thoroughly investigated.”
Hamden Mayor Curt Leng canceled a clinic in his town. It was set to happen at the Keefe Community Center.
"More information will be forthcoming about plans for the rest of the week as they develop," Leng said.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim released a statement that said his city would follow the recommendation from both the CDC and the FDA.
“Safety and confidence in the vaccine is paramount. Unless, or until we are 100 percent confident in the J&J vaccine, we will pause its use," Ganim said.
Ganim said the city will be working closely with the state and health officials for further advisement while Bridgeport’s Department of Public Health clinics continue to administer the Moderna vaccine.
Vernon also paused use of the vaccine and switched to Moderna at its Tuesday clinic at the Hockanum Valley Community Council.
Anyone with questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can submit them here. Channel 3 is working to get answers.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this story.
