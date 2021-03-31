HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A program that aids medical providers in their efforts to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs is being expanded.
Gov. Ned Lamont is set to announce the details of the expansion during a news conference on Wednesday morning.
It's set for 10 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Lamont said the expansion of the program will help fight the opioid crisis.
He will be joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull, Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, and medical officials.
