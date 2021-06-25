CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The TPC River Highlands is just down the road from the First Tee of Connecticut.
The First Tee teaches kids how to get better at golf, while also teaching them how to get better at life.
“It's opened doors for me I didn’t think possible. It's helped me make connections, to get to college, things like that," Durham resident Cameron Ledford tells us.
Cameron has spent all of his life trying to find open doors, the same doors that are open to kids who don’t have cerebral palsy.
Diagnosed when he was six months old, the disease affects his right arm. He also has limited use of his right hand.
"I’ve always had cerebral palsy, so I’m not the most athletic. Most of my swing is on the left side of my body, not my right, so there’s adaptors in that. It’s just learning how to play golf more than anything," continued Ledford.
And learning to play golf, he has.
He joined the First Tee of Connecticut, where coach Lindsey Hanson ignited the spark that Cameron’s always had for a sport he watched a lot on tv, but didn’t know if he could ever play.
"They didn’t treat me like I had a disability, in the sense they wouldn’t let me make excuses for myself by saying I couldn’t do something. They forced me to break out of my shell and forced me to do things I didn’t have the skill for," explained Ledford.
"Confidence is huge, and it's the biggest obstacle when you have a coach like Coach Lindsey who takes the time to speak to that. Coach Lindsey would be pointing his finger and then see him walk away, you knew something happened in that transition that connected, that had an impact. You want your child to become better and that’s what the First Tee does. It makes your child even better than before they were," Cameron's mom says.
"I’ve always wanted to reach what my peak was in anything. I know I’m never going to be the best at this, but I’ve always wanted to reach my full potential, to be whatever my potential is, until you get there," stated Ledford.
That’s not only the hope for Cameron and his family, but for so many other families as well.
The First Tee of Connecticut uses golf to teach life lessons.
The nine core values that will help open so many doors, doors that Cameron can now walk through.
"My goal would be to make two birdies in a round," added Ledford.
