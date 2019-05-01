HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A bill is moving forward that keeps school nurses from being fired if they refuse to approve requests for vaccine exemptions for religious reasons.
Parents and some lawmakers worry the bill will ultimately be used to get rid of the state's religious exemption.
Meanwhile, for the first time, the number of children who are not vaccinated in Connecticut will become public.
The state’s Dept. of Public Health commissioner sent a letter to school superintendents around the state, saying the information is currently available to the public on a statewide and county level.
By the end of the week, DPH will publish immunization rate data at the school level.
Should this information be made public? Click here to vote in our poll.
Should the immunization rate data on a school level be made public?
For the first time, the number of children who are not vaccinated in Connecticut will become public.
This decision comes after more than 700 cases of measles were confirmed national in 22 states so far this year.
It's been named the largest outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
In CT, three cases have been confirmed this year.
“While CT’s immunization rates for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination of kindergartners remained high last year at 96.5 %, the number of fully immunized students, upon kindergarten and 7th grade entry, is trending lower,” the letter said.
The DPH commissioner went on to say that a disease outbreak is less likely to happen at schools where high numbers of students are immunized.
Read the full letter here.
For more information on immunization laws and regulations from the state, click here.
We will have more on what all of this means for your family, coming up on Eyewitness News at 5pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.