HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A bill is moving forward that keeps school nurses from being fired if they refuse to approve requests for vaccine exemptions for religious reasons.
Parents and some lawmakers worry the bill will ultimately be used to get rid of the state's religious exemption.
Meanwhile, for the first time, the number of children who are not vaccinated in Connecticut will become public.
The state’s Dept. of Public Health commissioner sent a letter to school superintendents around the state, saying the information is currently available to the public on a statewide and county level.
On Friday, DPH will publish immunization rate data at the school level.
This decision comes after more than 700 cases of measles were confirmed national in 22 states so far this year.
It's been named the largest outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
In CT, three cases have been confirmed this year.
“While CT’s immunization rates for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination of kindergartners remained high last year at 96.5 %, the number of fully immunized students, upon kindergarten and 7th grade entry, is trending lower,” the letter said.
The DPH commissioner went on to say that a disease outbreak is less likely to happen at schools where high numbers of students are immunized.
Dr. Matthew Cartter said public data can improve school immunization rates and reduce the risk of vaccine preventable diseases, especially with the current measles outbreak.
“It is of concern and one of the tools that we want to make available for folks is being able to know what’s happening in their schools,” said Cartter, who is a state epidemiologist for the Dept. of Public Health.
DPH collects school immunization data from the annual school survey.
Immunization rates released to the public will not include any personal or sensitive information, and schools with less than 30 students will not be included in the data.
A mom from West Hartford said she supports the decision.
"Why should we suffer with something when we can have a vaccine that will keep you from getting it," said Libby Wentworth.
However, parents who believe vaccination is a choice aren't thrilled.
The Dept. of Public Health said surrounding states have made this information public for years, and CT will use the same model Massachusetts does.
