(WFSB) – Some Connecticut schools are making adjustments after announcing that some of their community members has tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Sunday, Southington school officials announced two positive cases of COVID-19 at separate schools.
According to Assistant Superintendent Seven Madancy, cases have been identified at Kelley elementary School and J.F.K. Middle School.
Specific information regarding the dates of the quarantine period was shared in an email to families and discussed with staff members identified as close contacts.
As a reminder, “Close contact” is defined by the Department of Public Health as within six feet for fifteen minutes or more, however, the full context of the situation is always evaluated in terms of all situational factors.
Madancy said in a statement, “The district will continue to consult with local health officials, assist in contact tracing, monitor the status of cases, and take additional action, as necessary.”
Also on Sunday, Waterbury Schools announced that between Friday, October 23 and Sunday, October 25, seven staff members and a total of three students have tested positive for COVID.
Two of those students attend in-person learning at Wallace Middle School.
As a result, the classrooms that were impacted by the two positive cases will transition to distance learning through Monday, November 2.
All other classes at Wallace Middle School will transition to distance learning through Tuesday, October 27.
The other student was attending classes virtually at Waterbury Career Academy.
Since the student hasn't been inside the school, no adjustments will be made to that class's learning curriculum.
A staff member at North End Middle, Sprague Elementary, and Walsh Elementary Schools tested positive for COVID.
However, neither of the schools will make any adjustments to their learning schedules.
Both Maloney Interdistrict Magnet and State Street Schools also had a staff member test positive for the the virus.
Students in the specific classroom at Maloney will transition to distance learning through Wednesday, November 4, while students in the specific classroom at State Street School will transition to distance learning through Friday, November 6.
Officials say that two staff members that work at Waterbury Career Academy had tested positive as well.
Those classrooms that were impacted by the positive cases will transition to distance learning through Friday, November 6.
"Per the District’s established protocol, the city’s Contact Tracing Team was engaged immediately and the appropriate notifications were made. The school will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as per defined protocol. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff," Waterbury Schools spokesperson Sujata Wycoff said in regards to the reported in-person cases.
Those that tested positive for the coronavirus have been told to stay home and self isolate for ten days.
They will need medical documentation before returning to in-person classes.
Also over the weekend, Norwalk Public Schools announced that both Kendall Elementary and Silvermine Dual Language Magnet Schools will transition to remote learning from Monday, October 26 and return to school on Monday, November 9.
Schools officials stated that this also includes those students in grades kindergarten through five at both the Silvermine building and Jefferson Annex.
However, this doesn't apply to those in the ELLI Pre-Kindergarten program.
The decision comes after more COVID cases were reported over the weekend, causing teachers, staff, administrators, and bus drivers to quarantine.
These positive COVID cases also impact the staffing levels at some school buildings, officials adding that it's been difficult to find substitute teachers during the pandemic, even with certified Central Officer personnel assigned to fill in.
Parents of children that attend Kendall Elementary and Silvermine Duel Language Magnet should check their emails for further information.
