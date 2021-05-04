(WFSB) - Connecticut has nearly 1.4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's more than half the state's adult population.
The state is the first in the nation to achieve that milestone.
However, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is spending $13 million to reach everyone else.
Vaccine efforts on the Interstate 95 corridor are among the best in the state.
The gold coast and the shoreline are all taking care of business, according to Lamont. However, places like New London and Groton are lagging.
Right now, Kyeon Riley is one of the unvaccinated people who live in New London.
"I’ll eventually get it, but as of right now, it’s not number one on my to-do list," Riley said.
Lamont said he's putting forth a lot of effort to convince people like Riley.
"It’s going to go out to messaging, going out to door knocking, telephone calls, working with local health departments, community support groups," Lamont said. "Doing everything we can to convince those who are maybe a little bit hesitant."
"Some people think that the vaccination might cause different types of effects on their body. Some have a religious type of thing and others just plain old don’t want to get it," Riley said.
It’s likely not due to a lack of access in New London, officials said.
At the end of the day, a Walgreens on Bank Street had two leftover doses. It said it administered 20-40 doses per day.
"I made the appointment on Thursday and I got the vaccine on Friday. It was really easy, took less than 5 minutes," said Robin Carias of Groton.
"You want to look forward to protecting your family and loved ones," said Shonda Caban of New London. "I work in healthcare and see some sad things go on."
While a denser southeastern Connecticut has easier access, it’s not as easy further north.
A FEMA mobile vaccine van went to Killingly over the weekend and will be in Willimantic through Tuesday. However, to Channel 3's knowledge, the state’s yellow mobile vans haven’t made frequent trips to the Quiet Corner where pharmacies aren’t as common as they are in the cities.
"More micro-targeting in certain communities" said Chief Operating officer Josh Geballe. "Understanding which street blocks, which neighborhoods may have lower vaccination rates that we could bring additional access to make it as easy as possible."
Lamont said the door-to-door and face-to-face approach may work more in those cases.
Information about Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including how to make an appointment and clinic locations, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.