(WFSB) - President Joe Biden officially unveiled his administration's plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Americans.

Federal health officials said everyone should get a booster shot 8 months after receiving their second shot.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut has the vaccines and enough clinics. If needed, larger vaccine clinics could come back to the state.

Booster shots will be available starting Sept. 20 if the Food and Drug Administration approves the plan.

U.S. health officials recommended that all Americans get booster shots to increase their protection, especially as the Delta variant spreads.

The plan outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for the extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Health officials said the vaccines are effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and even death. However, new evidence showed that protection decreases over time.

“This will boost your immune response,” Biden said. “It will increase your protection from COVID-19. It’s the best way to protect ourselves from new variants.”

However, the World Health Organization is pushing back. It said that Americans getting third shots will take vaccines away from countries that still don't have enough initial doses.

"I do not accept the idea that we have to choose between America and the world,” said Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General. “We clearly see our responsibility to both."

Based off the latest numbers, nearly 200 million Americans have received at least one shot. That’s about 60-percent of the total population.

A booster plan is still being developed for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.