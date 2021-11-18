CONNECTICUT, (WFSB) - FEMA will be reimbursing more than $1,079,984 to CT for the testing costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program covers the costs of testing certain populations, like Connecticut State Universities’ students, employees, and other groups.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Connecticut with its testing program,” said FEMA Region I Acting Regional Administrator Paul Ford. “Robust testing is part of the toolkit of public health measures that – coupled with increased vaccinations – will help us defeat the coronavirus pandemic.”
At this time, FEMA has provided nearly $250 million in Public Assistance grants to Connecticut to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.
