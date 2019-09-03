HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three dozen American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut are heading to Florida and other states to help with the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian.
The volunteers said they're preparing to help those in need.
They've already departed to the areas the storm may impact.
TRACK THE STORM HERE.
The Red Cross said it anticipated a need for donations and additional volunteers in the coming days and weeks.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal urged people to make contributions to reputable organizations, like the Red Cross, to avoid being scammed.
