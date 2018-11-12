FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut have made their way west to help with the devastating wildfires.
Stefanie Arcangelo, chief communications officer of the Connecticut chapter of the Red Cross, said five people from the state are providing assistance in California.
Arcangelo said she'll provide more details on their visit later in the day on Monday.
The fires forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee.
Thirty-one people have died and some 228 are unaccounted for.
The Woolsey fire is one of three major blazes burning across the state. It spread to 85,500 acres and was 15 percent contained at last check.
The others are the Hill and Camp fires.
So far, 179 structures have been destroyed and another 57,000 are threatened.
